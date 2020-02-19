The Williston Coyotes wrestling team was in Watford City on Saturday, Feb. 15 where they finished 10th at the WDA West Region Tournament.
Up next for the Coyotes, they are scheduled to be in Fargo from Feb. 20-22 to compete in the Class A state individuals. The Williston Herald asked WHS wrestling head coach Shawn Sneva for his input on the club's performance in Watford City, and what he expects out of his athletes in statewide competition at the Fargodome. Here is what Sneva had to say via email.
What were your expectations going into the weekend?
Sneva: The WDA is a tough region. I always expect a fight and my goal was to qualify nine wrestlers for the state tournament and we qualified eight.
Overall, how do you think your team performed as a group? What went well for your student-athletes, and what needs to improve?
Sneva: I think my team performed well. All my wrestlers wrestled their hardest. We are a young team and I think the thing we need to work on is believing that we should be beating tough opponents. When they figure that out, we’ll have one of the toughest teams in the state.
Were there any individual WHS wrestlers that stood out to you in Watford City?
Sneva: Cutter Jones had a great weekend. He may shock some people at the state tournament. Also, Kaleb Minton qualified for state as an eighth grader at 132 pounds.
How does your team look at this point in the year compared to last season?
Sneva: Last year we qualified six wrestlers and this year we qualified eight. Every year we talk about the same thing, to reach reach our peak at the state tournament.
Your next scheduled event will take place in Fargo on Feb. 20. What are the keys to success heading into that tournament?
Sneva: We need to take one match at a time. Crazy things happen at the state tournament and wrestlers get overlooked. We just need to focus on one match at a time and be ready to wrestle hard for six minutes.