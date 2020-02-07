As regional competition is slated to kick off later this month, the Williston Coyotes' boys swim and dive team prepare for their next meet at the Bismarck Century Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Heading into the meet, the Williston Herald asked swim and dive head coach Joe Kemp for his overall thoughts on the season, and who have been his club's top performers thus far. Here is what the coach had to say via email.
What has been the biggest challenge for your club so far this year?
Kemp: We have a small, but dedicated and resilient group. Our greatest challenges have been weather, illness and learning the Baltes family is in their final season with the Williston swim and dive community.
Who have been your top performers and what have they done to make their presence felt?
Kemp: Tyler Jorgenson and Kolden Kringen on the swimming side and Zach Morenski in the dive well. Tyler and Kolden have done nothing but post fast times.
Jorgenson has been a known contributor for the Coyotes since his eighth grade year, but Kringen is turning heads as a relative unknown entering the season. Kringen has immediately proved himself capable of competing with the top swimmers in the state in any event on any given weekend.
Zach Morenski is in his first season as a diver and is already on the cusp of qualifying for state with an 11-dive list. Zach has endured a high volume of “flops” to raise his degree of difficulty in such a short period of time; something he has needed to do in order to put himself in this position.
Also worth mentioning, junior Tayder Jones was recently named one of our captains (along with Jorgenson, Morenski and sophomore David Luthy). A result of his dedication, intensity and raw enthusiasm for the sport. He’s made a name for himself in the swim and dive community across the state and certainly represents Williston well.
How would you compare where you are at this point in the year to where the club was at this time last season?
Kemp: Difficult to compare seasons as we had 11 juniors and seniors last year. This season, 10 of our 15 athletes are freshman or younger. We are in a development stage, but this year’s group is developing at an accelerated rate. These guys are talented, hard working and really fun to train and compete with.
What are your expectations for the rest of the 2019-2020 campaign?
Kemp: Keep our nose to the grindstone, continue learning and conditioning, add a handful of qualifiers and continue stacking personal best performances.
Finish this sentence: In order to close out the year strong, we must...
Kemp: Have quality workouts each day; set our sights on our goals and make the path towards achieving those goals crystal clear.