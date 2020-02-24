The Williston Coyotes girls hockey club wrapped up their 2019-2020 campaign with a 7-0 loss to Minot on Feb. 21. Unable to register a victory this season, the Williston Herald asked WHS girls head coach Jason Sinness for his overall impressions on how the season went and the progress of the team. Here is what the coach had to say via email.
Coming into the year, what were your expectations overall, and did you meet those goals?
Sinness: We were wanting to show improvement from the previous year, and I believe we have accomplished our goals. We may not have shown that with our record, but we showed more improvement towards the end of the year.
What were some of the best highlights you can take away from the 2019-2020 season?
Sinness: We played an excellent game against Dickinson back on Jan. 2. We played back and forth hockey, put shots on net and played in some situations we have not been in before.
The girls took the game to overtime and ended up losing in a shootout. It was good for us to play in a tight game like that. Also, the game we played in West Fargo on Jan. 11 was another opportunity for us to play outside of our comfort zone. We pulled the goaltender trying to even up the score. It was nice to play in situations like these and use them as learning experiences for the future.
Who were some of the players that really elevated their level of play this year, and what did they do on the ice to make an impact?
Sinness: Honestly, every person on the team elevated their play throughout the year in one way or another. We had some players put into some positions they have never played before and they found success. Everyone at some point during the season had made an impact.
What was the most challenging part of the year, and how did your club handle that adversity?
Sinness: We had to deal with some injuries and sickness throughout the year. Our girls did an awesome job by stepping up and filling in spots that they would not normally be in. This is tough to do and the coaching staff appreciated the effort from all those girls who were moved around and played well in unfamiliar spots during the year.
What message would you like to give to the graduating seniors on your roster?
Sinness: Hopefully those players moving on will strive to reach all of their future goals. Sometimes it's tough, but if they keep working hard, they will find success.