The Trenton Tigers came into their Dec. 19 matchup against Tioga sporting an overall record of 5-0. In those five games, Trenton's average margin of victory has been a whopping 54 points.
The Williston Herald asked Trenton head girls basketball coach Bob Turcotte for his overall thoughts on this year's team, and the potential to repeat last year's run to the state tournament. Here is what the coach had to say.
What are your impressions of the Tigers girls squad thus far?
Turcotte: Our girls are working hard to get into basketball shape. This team has a very good work ethic and with each practice we are seeing gradual improvement in different phases of the team. Conditioning is not any player's favorite part of practice, but our girls understand the importance of working hard at conditioning though as we play a style of basketball that requires our girls to sprint the floor and defend with hustle. A great trait of the core players on this team is their understanding that hard work every single day pays off.
Many of the core players from last year's team are contributing this year as well. That being said, are there any differences in this year's club?
Turcotte: It's still the early part of the season with the stronger part of our schedule yet to come. What is noticeable to this point is we are the bigger, older, stronger kids for a change. This group of girls has always been the little guy in years past. The older, bigger teams with quality post play presented huge physical challenges in prior years. That has changed.
Senior Kaity Hove has continued her stellar play to this point in the season. What makes her such a special player for your team?
Turcotte: Kaity has great instincts; her conditioning level allows her to play with an effort that is unmatched by most opponents. She reads and reacts instinctively to passes, missed shots, loose balls, and has the ability to come up with the ball.
Kaity is a strong two way player, good offensively, but we challenge her to be even better defensively. When she puts her mind to it, she can lock good players down defensively.
The Tigers completed an undefeated regular season a year ago, and clinched a berth in the Class B state tournament, do you think this year's team can duplicate that kind of success?
Turcotte: Each year is different. No team we play this year will care about what we did last year. The girls are focused on getting physically fit right now and improving daily. We know we can compete with the best Class B teams in North Dakota as we have been doing it for the past two years. Our goal is simply to focus on what we control, practice well each day, prepare for each opponent, and steadily improve as a team throughout the regular season.
Ultimately, what would you consider a successful season for the 2019-2020 Lady Tigers?
Turcotte: Winning banners, trophies, and awards is exciting for anyone, but what I think matters is what kind of year did the team have. Did the girls have fun playing the game of basketball? Did they learn lessons they can apply in their lives; such as the value of working hard everyday, attending all practices, the importance of teamwork and cooperation with one another, handling the disappointment of losing a game, the challenges of conflict and developing your character.
In the end, we strive for our girls to work hard, enjoy the game of basketball, learn about how to handle situations and work with one another towards a common goal, try to represent our school, families, and community in a fashion that everyone can be proud of. I think that makes for a successful season.