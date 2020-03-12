After clinching the highest finish at state in school history, taking third place at the NDHSAA Class B State Tournament in Grand Forks, the Williston Herald asked Trenton Tigers’ girls basketball head coach for his thoughts on the club’s record breaking 2019-2020 season. Having completed the season with an overall mark of 27-1, here is what the coach had to say via email.
What does it mean to you personally to have achieved the best state placing in school history?
Turcotte: We have a special group of girls who really bought into our basketball program, and made a commitment to be the best. From my point of view, it is just great to see good things happen for them after the work they have put into improving their basketball skills throughout their careers.
Their success comes from good old fashioned hard work. Some have spent countless hours at open gyms, camps, team camps, practices, and simply playing ball whenever they can.
Heading into the tournament, you put a heavy emphasis on winning the first game. How were you able to execute the game plan against Shiloh Christian?
Turcotte: Our experience at the state tournament last year helped us. A year ago, we lost the opening round game which was heavily influenced by a controversial intentional foul call in the last seconds of the game. That loss really provided the motivation to put in the work in the off season to get better.
Our first quarter was excellent and we were on our way to putting the game out of reach in the first half until foul trouble hit. Then, our adjustments at the half was to provide more help inside, play smart, and stay in striking distance until the fourth quarter. From there, we told our post players to go 100 percent, and Kaity Hove and Raquel Archer stepped up big offensively down the stretch and put the game away for us.
What were some of the factors that led to defeat against Grafton-St. Thomas in the semifinals?
Turcotte: I thought we played extremely hard throughout the game. Our effort was the best I had seen, but our shooting percentage in the first quarter hurt us. We went 1-16 from the field and fell behind 12-2 after the first quarter.
The girls really fought hard to get back in the game, and we were able to cut the deficit to six early in the fourth quarter, but Grafton had too much of a head start. They played very well, and they are a big, athletic, physical team with good guard play on both ends of the floor.
After Hove fouled out against Central Cass in the final tournament game, the opposition began building momentum when you called timeout late in the final period. What was your message to the club during that stoppage, and how did the team regain control of the situation?
Turcotte: Central Cass hit back-to-back three point field goals to cut our lead to four, and we were struggling with their full court pressure. We discussed our press breaker and talked about our team being in the bonus, so protect the ball because we will shoot free throws on all fouls from that point on.
Then, we cleared the backcourt and ran a full length of the floor long pass to Alexa St. Pierre that was thrown by her sister, Alyssa. It worked to perfection, and that score settled us down. Down the stretch, we went 8-of-12 from the foul line the rest of the way with Alyssa and Jacee Turcotte hitting the majority of those.
Looking ahead, what do you expect from the Trenton Tigers girls basketball program in 2020-2021?
Turcotte: We will be graduating an awesome group of seniors; Hove, Taytum Kreil, Kella Norby, and Thearsha Bartlett. There is no replacing any of them as each brought such important unique abilities to our team, but we do return plenty of firepower with All-District 15 performers Alyssa St. Pierre, Turcotte, and Alexa St. Pierre coming back.
Archer will also return for us. We will re-invent our offense a little bit to suit the skills of these four girls, and we will be a very good defensive team. I strongly believe we can make another run at getting back to the state tournament.