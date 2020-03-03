Trenton High School held a pep rally for their state qualifying girls basketball team on Tuesday, Mar. 3. For the second consecutive year, the Tigers capped off an undefeated season with a Region 8 championship and a berth in the NDHSAA State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament.
The Williston Herald asked Trenton head coach Bob Turcotte for his thoughts on the Tigers’ and their back-to-back state tournament bids. Here is what the coach had to say via email.
What was it like to win the regional tournament for the second straight year?
Turcotte: Winning back to back Region 8 championships has only been done one other time in our school’s history (1999, 2000).
Rarified air to win two in a row for a school our size. A very hard feat to accomplish for any basketball team. The girls are extremely proud of this accomplishment.
What was the most impressive thing you saw from the club during the tournament?
Turcotte: This team plays with character, grit, and determination. Those three things were on display throughout the tournament. The girls played hard defensively and made key halftime adjustments. Our work ethic for 32 minutes is really what I liked the most.
What does it mean for your program to have completed back-to-back undefeated seasons heading into state?
Turcotte: We know when we play defense with intensity, hit the boards and play aggressively, we are a hard team to defeat. We truly do not talk about being undefeated. Our goal for the regular season was to give our best effort daily in practice, then in games.
At the state tournament last year, your club finished seventh overall. What do the girls need to do this year to earn a higher placing?
Turcotte: Win the first game. I was very proud of our club last year as we had no seniors on the team. We also were the smallest school at state. We played two games very well last year and had a rough half in another one, so we need to go after that first game with everything we got.
What message would you like to give to your graduating seniors on the team?
Turcotte: You girls have three games to go in your careers. When you step out on the floor Thursday afternoon, do so with this in mind. You are there representing your team, school, families and community. You are representing all those little schools like ours across North Dakota who rarely get the chance to go to a state tournament.