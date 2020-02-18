On Saturday, Feb. 15, the undefeated Trenton Tigers girls basketball team culminated their trip to Parshall with a 66-22 victory over Mandaree in the District 15 championship game.
The Williston Herald asked Trenton head coach Bob Turcotte for his thoughts on his club's tournament performance, and also what he expects out of the team through the rest of the season. Here is what Turcotte had to say via email.
Going into the tournament with an undefeated record and a state appearance last year, did you have to guard your team against feeling overconfident?
Turcotte: Our girls respect the game. They know if they play hard, they are going to play well in most phases of the game. Hustling defense for 32 minutes of basketball is a goal of ours.
Post-season tournament play is the year end culmination of the season and our girls work hard to prepare for this time of the year. We take things one day at a time, one opponent at a time, and grind away trying to improve each and every day we step into our gym for practice.
What were some of the key messages you relayed to your players so that they were able to play to their fullest potential?
Turcotte: Play harder than our opponents defensively and hit the boards. Defending hard on every possession and ending it with a stop is our goal. We want to rebound the ball, sprint the floor, and being the aggressor on both ends of the floor matters.
Also, staying true to who we are as a team defensively and offensively while trusting in one another. We try to take away something the other team does well.
Were there any tense moments during tournament play? If so, explain how you overcame those adversities?
Turcotte: The hardest part about the District 15 tournament was not playing on the gym floor prior to our first game. Our first tournament game was the first time the girls every stepped foot on that floor. So adjusting to a new gym with no prior experience of any kind was a small issue for us in our first game.
We are experienced enough and the girls trust in one another, so they just worked hard together in all phases of the game.
Who were some of the key individual performers that helped lead the club to victory?
Turcotte: Kaity Hove played a strong, all around tournament for us. She scored, defended, rebounded, and found her teammates throughout the tournament. Alyssa St. Pierre played very consistently in all phases of the game as well. They are as good of a 1-2 punch as there is in our area on any girls basketball team.
Alexa St. Pierre had a strong showing in the championship game for us as she really played aggressively, especially offensively. Jacee Turcotte averaged a double-double in points and rebounds and played great defense. Also, Kelly Norby played some awesome defense on the interior for us, especially in the championship game.
As district champions, what are your expectations for the rest of the season?
Turcotte: Simply to have a great week of practice, prepare for our opponents, and be physically and mentally ready. We realize the challenge that presents. One day at a time. One practice at a time. One team at a time. Once again -- respect the game.