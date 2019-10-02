Following a 66-20 victory over Surrey on Sept. 27, the Williston Herald asked Ray/Powers Lake co-head coach Seth Wisthoff about his club's fifth straight win, and what lies ahead for the Outlaws football team, who now own a season mark of 5-1.
How were you able to take complete control in last week's game against Surrey?
Wisthoff: The preparation that our guys did last week was amazing. They spent time watching film to prepare mentally and in practice they came focused and ready to get better. By doing those things they were ready to go from the opening kickoff.
How has this team been able to execute so consistently on both sides of the ball during this winning streak?
Wisthoff: We want to be a team that is continually improving. Each time that a player improves he is helping the team perform at a higher level. This desire to improve goes a long way in making sure that we are able to execute each tie we take the field.
In what areas do you think there is still room for improvement?
Wisthoff: There is always room for improvement in every area. As coaches we need to finding new ways to scheme and to motivate and the players are always looking to hone their craft at every position.
Do you think the team has reached its full potential yet? Why or why not?
Wisthoff: I hope not, we have a great group of guys that love to put in the time and energy necessary to get better. When our guys show up with a positive attitude and a willingness to work our ceiling gets a lot higher.
What do you know about your Oct. 4 opponent, Central McLean (6-0), and what needs to happen to extend your winning streak?
Wisthoff: Central McLean is a great team. They have a lot of seniors and a lot of athletes. They are physical and also have guys that can run. We are going to have to put our best foot forward to compete with them, but that competition is why sports are so fun.