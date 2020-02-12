With an overall record of 4-13 and a conference mark of 4-12, the Williston Herald asked WHS girls head basketball coach Luanne Axelson about her club's performance so far this season. Here is what the coach told the Williston Herald via email.
What has been the biggest challenge for your club so far this year?
Axelson: Valuing the ball. We don’t have a true point guard, so turnovers have plagued us all season. The ladies handling the ball this year are working hard to try and be better at creating and running an offense.
Who have been your top performers and what have they done to make their presence felt this year?
Axelson: Shelby Meyers has been the most consistent scorer for us as she can hit the three and also take the ball to the hole. She needs to improve on reading the defense and dishing out when the drive is not there. Also, Bridget Carvey has stood out as she is our leading rebounder at 5-foot-5, and is an outstanding defender for us.
How would you compare where you are at this point in the year to where the club was at this time last season?
Axelson: We are in two completely different seasons, nothing compares to where we were last year, sadly. We are still trying to find a rhythm and gain some confidence in our game. We need key scorers to step up and show what they said they did all summer.
What are your expectations for the rest of the 2019-2020 campaign?
Axelson: We are still focused on our goals that we set in the beginning, and we continue to work hard achieving those.
Finish this sentence: In order to close out the year strong, we must...
Axelson: Value the ball, control the boards, execute and do the little details, and most importantly, believe in our team.