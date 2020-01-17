Heading into their Jan. 18 road contest with the Minot Majettes (4-5), the Williston Coyotes girls basketball team owns an overall season record of 3-7, and a conference mark of 3-6. Most recently, Williston is coming off a 54-51 overtime loss against the Mandan Braves on Jan. 11.
The Williston Herald asked WHS head coach Luanne Axelson for her impressions of the team thus far, and what her club needs to do against Minot in order to be successful. Here is what Axelson had to say via email.
What are your overall impressions of the team so far; things that you like, and things that need improvement?
Axelson: I knew we would have some adjustments to make after Corbyn Davis left our program. I feel that Bridget Carvey is starting to figure things out, and handling the roll of point guard better. Overall, I believe we have to value the ball a lot better, and make better decisions in pressure situations.
What have you seen out of your senior group this season, particularly Carvey, Remus and Douglas?
Axelson: The seniors are still adjusting to their rolls this year. I haven’t had a lot consistent play out of any of them, but we gained some confidence playing Mandan as well as we did. I feel if we can get four of our seniors playing with more confidence, we will be pretty tough.
In your last game against Mandan, what was the difference down the stretch that allowed the Braves to come away with a 54-51 win in OT?
Axelson: We fought hard to get the game into overtime, but had a couple rotation errors and didn’t make good decisions in final seconds of game.
What needs to happen in your weekend matchup against Minot to earn a road victory?
Axelson: We have to handle their press, box out every possession, and execute our offense.
What long term goals do you have for the rest of the 2019-2020 campaign?
Axelson: We still want to be the hardest working team in the conference, and focus on getting better every day. We also want to qualify for the WDA postseason, and from there, the state tournament.