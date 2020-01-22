On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Williston Trinity Christian School Crusaders' boys basketball team won their second game of the season, beating the Alexander Comets at home by a wide margin, 64-38.
So far this season, WTCS head head Jacob Braaten has been pleased with the progress of his young nucleus of players. The boys basketball coach recently shared his thoughts with the Williston Herald on how the season has gone thus far. Here is what Braaten had to say via email.
With junior Caleb Babcock as the lone returning player on this year's squad, what has been the biggest challenge for you as a coach so far?
Braaten: Attention to detail. The boys are so young that at times we forget to execute the small stuff.
What are some of the positives you've seen out of this group, and what are some things you'd like to improve on as the year progresses?
Braaten: They are fighters. They don’t give up. We may be undersized and under manned, but we do not let that stop us. We play hard until the final seconds of every game. We have gained respect out of many opposing players and coaches.
Who have been some of your top performers this season, and what makes those players so effective?
Braaten: As of now we have had a different leading scorer in every game, so every boy is stepping up at times. Colby Grindeland has been a force on the boards. Caleb Babcock has probably been a top defender in the state, and Derek Lee and Dawson Fleck have done great at ball control and shooting.
What are some team goals you would like to accomplish before the season wraps up?
Braaten: My initial goal was to be competitive this season. We have proven we can do that. Now I want to execute the little things and start surprising teams and getting a few more wins under us.
Finish this sentence: In order to have a successful end to the 2019-2020 campaign, we must...
Braaten: Trust each player and each coach. Realize that this is not a sprint but a marathon. We are young, and will keep having growing pains, but it’s the way we react to those growing pains that is going to make us great.