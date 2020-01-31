Heading into their Feb. 1 contest against Velva, the Trenton Tigers' girls basketball team owns a perfect season record of 16-0. The Williston Herald asked Trenton head coach Bob Turcotte what has been the key to success thus far, and how this year's Trenton club compares to the state qualifying team from a season ago. Here is what the coach had to say via email:
What would you say is the biggest strength of your club right now, and what are some things you are looking to improve on as the season continues?
Turcotte: Team work ethic. They play with passion and effort. Playing harder than the opposing team over the course of an entire game is a difference maker. The girls take pride in how they play.
As we come down the stretch run at the end of the season, we are playing quality teams. Nine of our last 11 games will be against regional tournament qualifying teams. We are in the process of fine tuning some team offensive skills: timing, screening, ball reversal, screen & roll reads, and penetrating and kicking. The girls need to lock in their focus now with four games remaining. District tournament is two weeks away.
Talk about the individual play of Alyssa and Kaity and what they mean to your team
Turcotte: Alyssa and Kaity are one of the best combinations in North Dakota Class B girls basketball. When they are both clicking on a given night, we are a very tough team to deal with. They are two of the top players we have ever had at Trenton High School.
Their career numbers reflect that with both of them eclipsing the 1,000 point plateau for their careers. They are versatile players who not only score, but are well rounded players. They rebound, handle the ball, pass, and work extremely hard defensively. Kaity is one of the best in the state, and Alyssa quietly goes about her business without a lot of fanfare--and she just racks up the numbers.
At this point in the year, how does this year's Tigers squad stack up with the state qualifying team from a year ago?
Turcotte: We are right where we want to be at this point in the season. I think we have shown steady progress throughout the year knowledge wise. Understanding our defensive schemes and game plans has been steadily improving.
We have been doing a nice job of taking away our opponent's main strength and we have been able to generally exploit their biggest weakness on most occasions. Our experience is helping us do things like that.
We have been forced to deal with a significant injury to one of our senior guards, Taytum Kreil, who suffered an ACL tear. The team has done a nice job rallying around her as she was a starter for us and making some significant contributions. The team has grown in her absence as others have had to step up now and contribute. We would like to see more of that.
Moving forward, what do you think will be the biggest obstacle that your club will have to overcome?
Turcotte: The biggest challenge we face will be the same challenge all teams will be facing in a couple weeks--tournament time. It's the best time of the season. Our regular season is basically our practice session getting us ready for tournaments. District 15 has some excellent basketball teams.
We are excited about the challenge the upcoming district tournament presents. I think the biggest obstacle most teams have been dealing with recently has been health and having too much illness going around. We are all dealing with it, so hopefully that can all get put behind everyone before tournaments start.