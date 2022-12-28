Williston Sea Lions Head Coach Cameron Elmer is finishing up his third year coaching for the team. Starting in 2019, the Sea Lions program has been built into a competitive program that includes athletes from grade school through high school graduation.
Elmer is no stranger to the sport of swimming, starting at age six and with six State Championships and two State records (50 Free and 50 Butterfly) from his competitive swimming days in Louisiana.
With his success and the following Elmer has built and achieved early in his coaching career, it may seem far fetched that at one point, Elmer had to be convinced to come back to the sport. In high school, Elmer had stepped away from swimming to pursue a football career.
"I never thought I'd be back in the pool," Elmer admitted. "When I left swimming, it was very much a time when USA swimming was pushing early specialization. You swam, and that was the sport you did, that is all you did. I wanted to play football, baseball. I was a multi-sport athlete. I wanted to do everything."
Elmer played football throughout high school, even landing a scholarship for his efforts. Due to his experience with being pushed away from a sport he loved, Elmer makes it a priority to encourage the swimmers he coaches to pursue various sports and interests.
"I like the teach more of the ownership of doing the different sports; it's about teaching them different things that I never learned," Elmer said.
Even with a coaching career in its infancy, Elmer has shown and proven that he will continue to be a pillar for youth sports in Williston.