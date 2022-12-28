Cameron Elmer Williston Sea Lions
Williston Sea Lions Head Coach Cameron Elmer is finishing up his third year coaching for the team. Starting in 2019, the Sea Lions program has been built into a competitive program that includes athletes from grade school through high school graduation. 

Elmer is no stranger to the sport of swimming, starting at age six and with six State Championships and two State records (50 Free and 50 Butterfly) from his competitive swimming days in Louisiana.



