One student athlete shot a perfect score so far and numbers have increased this spring season for the Coyote Clay Target League.
Penny Slagle, the league's head coach, said Clay Ceynar, from Watford City High School, shot a perfect 25 out of 25 in sporting clays on his first night of competition. As the season goes on, more student athletes are expected to shoot perfect scores as well.
The Clay Target League consists of student-athletes from Williston, Watford City, Ray, Trenton and Alexander. It’s open to all boys and girls from grades six through 12.
Those athletes have the opportunity to shoot in three different disciplines—sporting clays, 5-stand and trap.
Sporting clays and 5-stand were added to the league last year, and as the season started up again coaches are seeing a positive trend in its newly added disciplines.
“We currently have 38 athletes shooting Sporting Clays and 28 shooting 5 Stand,” Slagle said. “Both of these disciplines have doubled in size since our first season just last fall of 2020.”
In addition to this, the league also has 105 student athletes shooting trap.
And this new increase in numbers for the Coyotes is bigger than just Williston.
The Coyote Clay Target League is a member of the North Dakota State High School Clay Target League.
This spring there are 1,940 student athletes representing 84 high school teams across the state.
This is a new record high for the statewide organization.
The North Dakota State High School Clay Target League is a part of the USA Clay Target League, which offers high school and college programs in 34 states.
John Nelson, the president of the USA Clay Target League, said in a press release that this year’s numbers surpass pre-COVID-19 spring participation numbers.
“The record-setting participation this spring is the result of the incredible efforts of coaches and families to overcome ongoing issues with the pandemic and ammunition shortages,” Nelson said.
The Coyote Clay Target League shoots at Painted Woods Sports Range. Anyone interested can email Slagle at penny.slagle@willistonschools.org.
Additionally, on Monday, April 19, Applebee’s in Williston will be hosting a GroupRaise Meal, which means that any meal purchased that day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. will help raise funds for the Coyote Clay Target League.
Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated back to the league.
Anyone who participates will have to mention the Coyote Clay Target League.