Several members on the WHS Coyote Clay Target League have shot have averaged a score of 16 or higher for trap shooting in the first two weeks of the season.
This means, that if the shooters continue to shoot at this way and average a 16 or higher, they can letter in the sport.
According to the score sheets and the averages from the first two weeks, there are 29 athletes who averaged a 16 or higher. Eight athletes average a 20 or better.
Leading the scores is Luke Hvinden.
Hvinden total average from the first two weeks is a 23. In the first week he averaged a 22, but in the the second week his average improved to 24 after shooting his first 25 of the season.
So far there has only been one other athlete who has shot a 25 this season and that was Andrew Ramsey.
Ramsey is in fifth place with a 20.5 average.
Other athletes in the top 10 for trap shooting that averaged 20 or higher are Jackson Moe in second with a 22.25 total average; Traces Martinez and Taylor Riehl tied for third with a 21.25 total average; Dawson Ebel is in fourth with 20.75; Kellen Hodnefield and Hunter Rossland are tied for sixth with 20.
Finishing off the top 10 are Hudson Krieger in seventh with a 19.75 total average; Wyatt Hansen in eighth with 19.5; Maci Paine in ninth with 19.25; and Adler Engh, Kale Haugen and Easton Lein tied for 10th with a total average of 19.
For sporting clays Colton Adams leads the team finishing with a 41 shooting average after week one.
Traceson Martinez was in second with 40, Riehl was in third with 37, Dolan Nelson was fourth with 34 and Jacob Kjorstad finishes off the top five with 33.
Fifteen athletes shot in sporting clays for the first week.
Gregory Sharp Jr. leads the team for 5-stand finishing with a 36 average after the first week.
Clay Ceynar, Riehl and Traceson each had 33 and were in second, third and fourth place, respectively.
Hvinden was in fifth with 30.
Eight athletes shot in 5-stand for the first week.