With Clay Target League registration under way, there are several guidelines to keep in mind heading into the fall season.
The USA Clay Target League released its own return to play guidelines in July, following many other organizations such as the North Dakota High School Activities Association and the Western Dakota Association.
Highlights from the guidelines include:
• Worry-free team participation: Pay registration fees at the end of the season only if your team participates
• Worry-free athlete participation: If an athlete does not post a score all season, no payment is required.
• Team-only registration fee payment: Teams can collect registration fees at their convenience up to the end of the season.
• Flexible event score submissions: Conduct weekly events based on school, team, or shooting range schedule.
• Extended season: Registration deadline and season extended to allow more time to conduct events safely.
Additionally, the League’s Board of Directors has authorized a number of temporary changes to the League’s Policies and Procedures to facilitate the Modified Season.
These changes include adding information or rules and deleting previous policies or procedures such as the “fun squad.”
Worry-free League Registration Fee
According to the guidelines, if a registered team or school or student athlete decides not to participate in the Fall season, then League registration fees will not be required to be paid.
Also, if there are no scores entered for any student athletes on a team’s roster when the season scoring deadline ends, the student athlete will automatically be designated as non-participating and the team will not be required to pay the non-participating athlete(s) League registration fee.
Team-Only Registration Fee Payment Required
League registration fees are required at the end of the fall season and the athlete-pay option for League registration will not be available. Payment may be made via online or mailed check to the League.
Registration fee invoices will be based on the number of student athletes that have a score submitted.
Students will be invited to register for the team after the coach adds them to the team roster. A League registration fee payment will not be required by the registrant in the Athlete Management System (AMS) since the team is responsible for the registration fee.
This is to help ease financial and participation concerns for schools, teams and coaches, according to the new policy.
However, any unpaid League registration fee invoices will result in a removal of the team from the League for any future participation until the invoice is paid in full.
What’s deleted
In addition to no longer having the Fun Squad, which traditionally provides a friendly competition venue where all student athletes have the opportunity to participate on a squad in a national trap shooting “virtual” weekly competition, there are other procedures that have been removed for the fall season.
For example, there will no longer be a Reserve Week and reserved scoring will not be used.
During inclement weather, if an event is canceled it cannot be rescheduled.
Also, there is no longer an option for extreme travel. Typically, this means that teams may complete two consecutive weeks of League events during a single day if the team travels more than 50 miles one-way to the shooting range.
This no longer applies.
For more information on the guidelines and to see what exactly change visit here.