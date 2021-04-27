Clay Ceynar from Watford City High School shot a perfect score over the April 24 weekend.
Ceynar is a member of the Coyote Clay Target League and shot 50/50 in sporting clays and head coach Penny Slagle said it's a huge deal.
She said he's the first person to shoot a perfect 50/50 score not only for the League but he's the first to do so at the Painted Woods Shooting Range, where the league now calls home.
"(The range) has had some great shooters go through their course over the past six years, and no one has hit 50 out of 50," Slagle said. "A big deal it is."
After he shot the perfect score, Ceynar also shot up his hat, something Slagle said is tradition.
She said when it happened, several coaches, Ceynar's dad and his brother, shot at the hat while Ceynar tossed it in the air.
Now, the hat will along with a picture of Ceynar will hang in the range office.
"We are all just so very proud of Clay for working so hard and dedication to becoming the best he can," Slagle said.