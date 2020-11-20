Class B volleyball will reach an end in Fargo on Saturday, Nov. 21 and name a state champion after the final round of the North Dakota High School Activities Association State Tournament.
The quarterfinals started Nov. 19 at the Fargodome with eight schools competing for a chance at the title. There are two semi final matches that start at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 20. The semi final consolation matches started at various times on Nov. 20.
The final round or championship match is 7 p.m. Nov. 21.
All matches are held at the Fargodome.
Nov. 19, Game 1: Thompson vs. Flasher
Thompson High School came out on top stomping Flasher 3-0 in the first match of the day.
The No. 2 seed in Class B won the first set 25-12 and the second and third sets 25-20.
The Tommies had six serving aces, 46 kills, 13 blocks, 40 assists and 47 digs. Alexis Telehey had the most kills for Thompson finishing with 18 and Madeleine Stefonowicz had three aces, which was the most for the team.
Flasher also had six aces and the team led with the most digs at 48 total. However, the Bulldogs only had one block against Thompson in the entire game and also walked away with 19 kills and 18 assists.
There were two notable players that led the Bulldogs on the court as well—Tymber Boldt and Faith Marion. Boldt and Marion tied for kills at nine each and Boldt had the most digs as well with 22.
Additionally, Mckenzee Doepke led the team in assists with all 18.
Thompson moves on to the semi final round at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20 and will play against No. 3 seed Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich.
Flasher took on Kenmare in the first consolation match of the tournament Friday morning and won 3-2. Now, the Bulldogs look to play either Dickinson Trinity or Our Redeemer's at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the Fargodome for the fifth place spot.
Nov. 19, Game 2: Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Kenmare
After dominating throughout the regular season, Kenmare met its match and lost 3-0 to Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, though Kenmare did keep the sets fairly close.
Kenmare lost the sets 25-19, 25-17 and 25-22, staying on the verge of winning a set or two but not managing to close them out down the stretch.
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich finished the match with 13 service aces, 37 kills, seven blocks, 40 assists and 66 digs, while the Honkers finished with five service aces, 35 kills, seven blocks, 32 assists and 46 digs.
The stats show even more that the match, overall, was not a blowout by any means, as Kenmare finished with similar statistics.
Lexis Olson and Morgan Freije were the two standout players for Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich: Olson recorded 14 kills, two assista dn 16 digs, and Freije recorded six aces, nine kills, seven assists and 12 digs.
For Kenmare, Brenna Stroklund and Kate Zimmer were two impact players: Stroklund finished with 15 kills, five blocks and six digs, and Zimmer finished with one each of a block, ace and kill, while also recording 29 assists and five digs.
Nov. 19, Game 3: Linton-HMB vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s
The Linton-HMB Lions managed to not get slain by the Minot Our Redeemer’s Knights, instead defeating the Knights by a 3-0 score.
The Lions won the sets 25-15, 25-17, 25-12, and although a couple of the set scores are not that close, the statistics indicate a fairly close match.
Linton-HMB recorded 11 service aces, 33 kills, 10 blocks, 32 assists and 67 digs, and Minot Our Redeemer's recorded one service ace, 23 kills, two blocks, 23 assists and 68 digs.
For the Lions, the standout players were JayCee Richter and Emily Kelsch.
Both players had great all-around games: Richter led the team in kills with 10, while also recording a service ace, two blocks and 14 digs. Kelsch did a bit of everything, recording a team-high five service aces, five kills, a team-high three blocks and 10 digs.
For the Knights, the two impact players in the match were Eden Olson and Sydney Popinga.
Olson finished the match with three kills, a team-high 17 assists and 16 digs, while Popinga finished with a team-high six kills, two assists and 11 digs.
Nov. 19, Game 4: Northern Cass vs. Dickinson Trinity
The Northern Cass Jaguars took down the Dickinson Trinity Titans in three sets, completing a day where all four winners won in three-set shutouts.
As a team, the Jaguars played well all-around and overpowered the Titans.
A lot of different players contributed in different ways for Northern Cass, but the two players who impacted the game the most were Sarah Yoney and Emma Lucas.
Yoney had a team-high 29 assists to give her teammates a boost, on top of three aces and kills each, one block and 12 digs.
Lucas had a great game offensively, recording three aces, nine kills, while adding three blocks and 18 digs.
For Dickinson Trinity, the two players who gave the Titans the most were Kali Kubas and Amaya Willer.
Kubas recorded one block and one kill each, while leading the team with 19 assists and adding 13 digs.
Willer had a good all-around match, recording four kills, five blocks and three digs to be a utility player for the Titans.