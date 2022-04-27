The 69th Annual NDHSAA sponsored State Class B Speech Tournament was held at Mandan High School on Saturday, April 23.
Enderlin took first place with 77 points; Richardton/Taylor was awarded second with 69 points; Dickinson Trinity was third with 37 points; Rugby was fourth with 35 points; Harvey/Wells County was fifth with 23 points; and Bowman County & North Sargent tied for sixth with 22 points.
Top place winners in each of the 14 categories:
Extemporaneous Speaking: 1st - Morgan Matheson, Bowman County; 2nd - Brooklyn Berger, Dickinson Trinity/New England; 3rd - Kaden Campbell, Enderlin; 4th - Edyth Hatlestad, Shiloh Christian; 5th - Ian Dorval, Dickinson Trinity/New England; 6th - Kadyn Helde, Hazen.
Radio Broadcasting: 1st - Rachael Bergstedt, Enderlin; 2nd - Jaxon Lacher, Richardton-Taylor; 3rd - Zachary Turner, Shiloh Christian; 4th - Emilie Nannenga, Harvey/Wells County; 5th - Erika Littlefield, Stanley; 6th - Alexandra Kostelecky, Dickinson Trinity/New England; 7th - Heidi Lane, Minto; 8th - Grant Anderson, Harvey/Wells County; 9th - Connor Olson, North Sargent.
Extemporaneous Programmed Reading: 1st - Josephine Evenson, North Border; 2nd - Blake Bernhardt, Wing; 3rd - Lukas Hegel, Beach; 4th - Austin Wanner, Bowman County; 5th - Skylar Uglem, Hatton/Northwood; 6th - Sarah Mueller, Barnes County North; 7th - Ann Crosby, Bowbells; 8th - Alyssa Buckman, Dickinson Trinity/New England; 9th - Sierra Froemke, North Sargent.
Storytelling: 1st - Evan Christensen, Enderlin; 2nd - Katelyn Duchscher, Rugby; 3rd - Adreia Sanchez, Richardton-Taylor; 4th - Aidan Sears, Central Cass; 5th - Tyler Weisser, Harvey/Wells County; 6th - Lukas Hegel, Beach; 7th - Morgan Souza, Garrison; 8th - Marshall Erickson, Alexander.
Serious Duo: 1st - Elisabeth Klockman/Kiana Olson, Enderlin; 2nd - William Bartz/Abby Lacher, Richardton-Taylor; 3rd - Martin Bergstedt/Thomas Gerber, Enderlin; 4th - Isabella Nolan/Ashlynn Kautzman, Hazen; 5th - Emma Goetz/Evelyn Kuntz, Richardton-Taylor; 6th - Maddisn Onken/Kensey Knight, Kindred; 7th - Pearl Johnson/Samantha Hoovestol, New Salem-Almont; 8th - Sierra Froemke/Trista Weigelt, North Sargent; 9th - Victoria Beha/Faith Neuhalfen, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood.
Poetry: 1st - Evan Christensen, Enderlin; 2nd - Benjamin Wolff, New Salem-Almont; 3rd - Allison Bryn, Barnes County North; 4th - Kiana Olson, Enderlin; 5th - Evelyn Grad, Hatton/Northwood; 6th - Rori Richter, Carrington; 7th - Victoria Beha, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood; 8th - Cayden Smykowski, Wyndmere.
Dramatic Interpretation: 1st - Elisabeth Klockman, Enderlin; 2nd - Katelyn Duchscher, Rugby; 3rd - Mya Woodbeck, Bowbells; 4th - Annika Stroh, North Sargent; 5th - Ella Strutz, Shiloh Christian; 6th - Rori Richter, Carrington; 7th - Lenora Larson, Central Valley.
Inform: 1st - Abby Lacher, Richardton-Taylor; 2nd - Hannah Reutter, Harvey/Wells County; 3rd - Hope Gravley, Our Redeemer's; 4th - Alexandra Kostelecky, Dickinson Trinity/New England; 5th - Alexa Haldorson, Harvey/Wells County; 6th - Peyton Sauter, Linton; 7th - Macy Kennington, Richardton-Taylor; 8th - Rylley Ziegler, Hazen; 9th - Sabrina Volk, Beulah.
Humorous Interpretation: 1st - Robert Bartz, Richardton-Taylor; 2nd - Aidan Sears, Central Cass; 3rd - Isabella Voller, Shiloh Christian; 4th - Hayden Smith, Maple River; 5th - Briley Carr, Carrington; 6th - Julianna Berg, Kindred; 7th - Kenedi Stoddard, Kindred; 8th - Tayla Ybarra, Alexander; 9th - Alexis Ogston, Burke Central.
Humorous Duo: 1st - Paul Drabus/Hayden Smith, Maple River; 2nd - Robert Bartz/William Bartz, Richardton-Taylor; 3rd - Molly Jennings/Jake Dahl, Washburn; 4th - Mya Woodbeck/Cohen Seime, Bowbells; 5th - Mikayla Voegele/Rex Keltner, Beulah; 6th - Alyssa Hoff/Adreia Sanchez, Richardton-Taylor; 7th - Emma Goetz/Grace Goetz, Richardton-Taylor; 8th - Katie Heidrich/Jordyn Heidrich, Linton.
Serious Prose: 1st - Annika Stroh, North Sargent; 2nd - Kjerstan Sebelius, Rolette; 3rd - Troy Thompson, Rolette; 4th - Caitlynn Towe, Rugby; 5th - Andrea Loffenbacher-Benson, Richardton-Taylor; 6th - Elizabeth Duke, Washburn; 7th - Alyssa Yoder, North Star; 8th - Alyssa Buckman, Bowman County.
Speech to Persuade: 1st - Thomas Gerber, Enderlin; 2nd - Abbygail Linker, Dickinson Trinity/New England; 3rd - Ella Filipek, North Sargent; 4th - Hope Gravley, Our Redeemer's; 5th - Jaxon Lacher, Richardton-Taylor; 6th - Ian Dorval, Dickinson Trinity/New England; 7th - Macee Jones, Stanley; 8th - Molly Hansen, Carrington.
Impromptu: 1st - Amber Selensky, Rugby; 2nd - Megan Kramer, Max; 3rd - Brooklyn Berger, Dickinson Trinity/New England; 4th - Morgan Matheson, Bowman County; 5th - Angeline Risovi, Rugby; 6th - Ty Mehlhoff, Wing; 7th - Colin Lunde, Kindred; 8th - Alysun Rudland, Burke Central; 9th - Penelope Miranowski, Richland.
Speech to Entertain: 1st - Rex Keltner, Beulah; 2nd - Mckinnlee Haberman, Wyndmere; 3rd - Thea Letcher, Hatton/Northwood; 4th - Kenedi Stoddard, Kindred; 5th - Molly Robb, South Heart; 6th - Elise Grenier, Rolette; 7th - Brooklyn Mauch, Kindred; 8th - Andrew Seibel, Harvey/Wells County.