The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association announced its 2022 Class B Girls Basketball All-State Team on Monday, March 21.

All-State basketball teams are voted on by members of the NDAPSSA.

2022 NDAPSSA Class B Girls Basketball All-State First Team:

Abby Duchscherer, Sr., Kindred (2022 NDAPSSA Miss Basketball)

Ellie Braaten, Jr., Westhope-Newburg

Ivy Fox, Sr., Parshall (2022 NDAPSSA Miss Basketball finalist)

Hailey Quam, Jr., Shiloh Christian

Ezura Rainbow, Sr., Four Winds-Minnewaukan

2022 NDAPSSA Class B Girls Basketball All-State Second Team:

Walker Demers, Jr., Grafton

Terryn Johnson, Sr., Kindred

Kya Mauch, Sr., Hankinson

Lorelei McIver, Sr., Glenburn

Quinn Neppl, Sr., Benson County

JayCee Richter, Sr., Linton-HMB

Megan Roob, Sr., Richland

Brenna Stroklund, Jr., Kenmare

Allison Undlin, Jr., Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood

Madi Wilhelmi, Sr., Beach



