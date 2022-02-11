The 2021-2022 Class B Boys Wrestling State Tournament Bracket

The 2021-2022 Class B Boys Wrestling State Tournament Bracket.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

Team seeding and drawing for the 2022 North Dakota High School Activities Association Class B Boys Wrestling Team Dual State Tournament were determined Thursday, February 10.

The top five teams were ranked through an online voting process by coaches of the participating schools with the remaining three teams being randomly drawn to determine quarterfinal matchups.

Matchups for Saturday, February 19 at the FARGODOME:

10 a.m. – #2 Seed New Salem-Almont vs. Carrington (Second Random Draw)

10 a.m. – #3 Seed South Border vs. Central Cass (Third Random Draw)

10 a.m. – #1 Seed Lisbon vs. Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central (First Random Draw)

10 a.m. – #4 Seed Hettinger/Scranton/Bison vs. #5 Seed Velva

The 2022 North Dakota High School Activities Association Wrestling State Tournament will be held February 17-19 at the FARGODOME.

