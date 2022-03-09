NDHSAA logo

The North Dakota High School Activities Association

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The 2022 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament will be March 17-19 at the Minot State Dome.

Mitch Lunde, Activities Director for Minot Public Schools, will be the tournament manager.

The state tournament is eight-team single elimination with a consolation round playing to a seventh-place game, according to a press release from the NDHSAA.

The state tournament will be seeded 1-5 with random draw determining the quarterfinal opponents of the top three seeded teams.

Television/Web Stream InformationWDAY-TV/Forum Communications Company is televising the 2022 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Details on WDAY-TV/Forum Communications Company’s coverage of the 2022 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament are listed below:

Thursday, March 17

Quarterfinals (1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.) televised on WDAY, WDAZ, KBMY, KMCY.

Quarterfinals also web streamed on https://www.inforum.com/wdaysportsplus (Digital WDAY Sports+ web subscription required)

Friday, March 18

Consolation Semifinals (1 p.m. & 2:45 p.m.) web streamed on https://www.inforum.com/wdaysportsplus (Digital WDAY Sports+ web subscription required)

Semifinals (6:30 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.) televised on WDAY, WDAZ, KBMY, KMCY.

Semifinals also web streamed on https://www.inforum.com/wdaysportsplus (Digital WDAY Sports+ web subscription required)

Saturday, March 19

Seventh and Fifth Place Games (1 p.m., 2:45 p.m.) web streamed on https://www.inforum.com/wdaysportsplus (Digital WDAY Sports+ web subscription required)

Third-Place and Championship Games (6 p.m. & 8 p.m.) televised on WDAY, WDAZ, KBMY, KMCY.

Third-Place and Championship Games also web streamed on https://www.inforum.com/wdaysportsplus (Digital WDAY Sports+ web subscription required)

Tournament Schedule

Thursday, March 17

1 p.m. #2 seed vs. Second Random Draw

2:45 p.m. #3 seed vs. Third Random Draw

6:30 p.m. #1 seed vs. First Random Draw

8:15 p.m. #4 seed vs. #5 seed

Friday, March 18

1 p.m. Consolation Semifinal #1

2:45 p.m. Consolation Semifinal #2

6:30 p.m. Semifinal #1

8:15 p.m. Semifinal #2

Saturday, March 19

1 p.m. Seventh Place

2:45 p.m. Fifth Place

6:00 p.m. Third Place

8:00 p.m. Championship

Seeding will be determined following regional tournaments.

Ticket information can be found at: https://ndhsaanow.com/news/751/ticket-policy-for-general-public-orders-for-state-b-boys-basketball-tickets

Brackets can be found at:

https://ndhsaanow.com/brackets/basketball-boys

Tags

Load comments