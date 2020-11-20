Day one of the North Dakota High School Athletics Association Class A volleyball State Tournament is in the books, and while some teams got a win in the first round, others will have to work their way through the consolation bracket to stay alive.
After the first day of competition on Thursday, Nov. 19, here is where each of the eight teams stands going deeper into the tournament.
Bismarck Century 3, Valley City 0
Bismarck Century started the state tournament off with a dominant three-set victory over Valley City, winning 25-15, 25-9 and 25-18.
Megan Klein led Century in kills with 11, and Logan Nissley and Julia Fitterer each added 10 kills to help lead a high-powered offense.
Four Century players shared the workload on defense, each of them recording double-figures in digs. Fitterer and Jocelyn Julson each had 17 digs, Riley Lembke had 16 and Delani Clarke had 12.
Clarke also led the team with 21 assists, and Abby Fletcher added 19 assists of her own.
Valley City’s offense did not get going much in the contest, only recording a total of 18 kills. Lexi Leroux and Samantha Hatcher led the team with five kills each. Defensively, Jocey Kriewald led the team with 16 digs, followed by Dylann Diegel (15) and Hatcher (13).
Fargo Davies 3, Mandan 2
The contest between these schools was one of two matches on the day to go to five sets, remaining close throughout each set with a lot of back-and-forth action.
Fargo Davies eventually won the match, winning 25-21, 23-25, 25-11, 20-25 and 16-14.
Grace Solberg was a leader on both offense and defense for Fargo, recording 27 kills (team high) and 24 digs.
Ava Wild was right there with Solberg with somewhat similar match totals: Wild recorded 18 kills and 17 digs.
Justice Thilges took on a lot of the responsibility defensively, recording 44 digs. Fargo got some more help from Olivia Marcil and Maggie Krueger, who both had 12 digs each. Krueger also led the team with 49 assists.
Mandan’s offense wasn’t quite as effective as Fargo’s, but Mandan made up for that with some great defensive play.
Mandan accounted for 153 digs, 36 more than Fargo’s team total.
Piper Harris led the team with 39 digs, and Taylor Leingang was second on the team with 29. Olivia Leingang added 24 digs, Sydney Gustavsson added 22, Elizabeth Felderman added 17 and Morgan Sheldon added 10.
West Fargo 3, Bismarck Legacy 1
The other Bismarck team in the state tournament, Bismarck Legacy, will not be advancing to the championship side of the bracket like Bismarck Century did.
West Fargo took down Legacy 3-1, with the defense being a big reason why.
Only one player had double-figure kills for West Fargo, Halle Erickson (23), but the team made up for the offensive deficit with a big advantage in digs to keep the ball alive in a lot of volleys.
Five players had double-digit totals in digs, and Maddie Waldera led the team with 33. Erin Binstock was not far behind with 27, and Erickson added 22 of her own. Olivia Soine recorded 19 digs, and Emily Larsen added 10 digs too.
Although not much, Legacy did have the upper hand when it came to kills, recording 54 as a team (four more than West Fargo).
Breena Sand had a clear team high with 25 kills, and Maggie Sorenson had 11 as the only other Legacy player with double-figure kills.
Kristin Ness led the team’s defensive effort with 27 digs, followed by Sorenson’s 22. Camaryn Beasley had 19 digs, Sand had 16 and Madison Colby added 13 to round out the team’s defensive effort.
Jamestown 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 2
Jamestown came out on top in the other five-set match Thursday, narrowly defeating West Fargo Sheyenne to advance in the winners’ bracket of the state tournament.
The match was tightly-contested throughout its entirety, and neither team had an overwhelming advantage in the statistics categories.
Ella Roaldson led Jamestown with 19 kills, and Grace Hegerle had 16 kills, making a threatening duo at the net.
Rchael Schiele led the team with 22 digs, followed by Hegerle’s 15 and Jenna Fischer’s 11.
For Sheyenne, leading the way on offense was Jadyn Feist, who recorded 18 kills. She was helped up front by Lexus Terhark, who had 11 kills.
Feist was the statistical leader on defense for Sheyenne, too, recording 22 digs to lead the team. Kennedy Colter and Alexis Burke each recorded 19 digs, and Kailee Waasdorp had 16 digs.
With the overall day one results, Jamestown, Bismarck Century, West Fargo and Fargo Davies all advanced in the winners’ side of the bracket, while West Fargo Sheyenne, Bismarck Legacy, Mandan and Valley City each went to the consolation side with their losses.