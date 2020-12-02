About a week and a half after the North Dakota High School Athletics Association crowned a Class A state volleyball champion, the All-State team was announced.
The North Dakota High School Coaches Association released the list of players who were named to the All-State First Team and Second Team, as voted on by the coaches across the state in Class A.
As is expected, most of the players that received the honors were from teams that competed in the eight-team state tournament, with a few other players coming from teams that didn't quite make it that far in the postseason.
Out of the 12 players on the First Team, two did not compete at the state competition (both are from Grand Forks Red River), and out of the six players named to the Second Team, five did not compete at state (two from Shanley, one each from Bismarck, Fargo North and Minot).
Also of note is the breakdown of what grades the players are in.
Out of the 18 total players, 14 are seniors, three are juniors and one sophomore made their way on the list, Logan Nissley from Bismarck Century.
Here are the lists of players on the All-State First and Second Teams, with their grade, school and coach listed as well.
First Team:
Erin Binstock-12-West Fargo-Kelsey Gibbons
Halle Erickson-12-West Fargo-Kelsey Gibbons
Jadyn Feist-12-West Fargo Sheyenne-Leah Newton
Julia Fitterer-12-Bismarck Century-Jamie Zastoupil
Piper Harris-11-Mandan-Anna Folk
Grace Hegerle-12-Jamestown-Sara Hegerle
Kaylee Lancaster-12-Grand Forks Red River-Heather Chatham
Taylor Leingang-12-Mandan-Anna Folk
Logan Nissley-10-Bismarck Century-Jamie Zastoupil
Alex Page-12-Grand Forks Red River-Heather Chatham
Ella Roaldson-12-Jamestown-Sara Hegerle
Grace Solberg-12-Fargo Davies-Carolyn Olson
Second Team:
Camaryn Beasley-12-Bismarck Legacy-Jennifer Astle
Lander Friederichs-12-Shanley-Mark Quenette
McKenzie Moser-12-Bismarck-Brianna Kline
Emily Skalicky-11-Fargo North-Craig Pool
Olivia Vetter-11-Shanley-Mark Quenette
Morgan Wheeler-12-Minot-Sherry Carlson
Along with the All-State teams, two more awards were given.
The NDHSCA POWERade Outstanding Senior Athlete honor was awarded to Grace Hegerle from Jamestown, and the NDHSCA SUBWAY Coach of the Year honor was awarded to Jamie Zastoupil, the head coach of Bismarck Century.
Century won the state title, defeating West Fargo, who took second at state, in the title game.
Behind them at state, Fargo Davies took third place, Jamestown finished in fourth, Bismarck Legacy took fifth, Mandan finished sixth, West Fargo Sheyenne took seventh and Valley City finished eighth.