Minot Boys State Champs

The Minot High School boys varsity basketball team after winning the 2021-2022 Class A NDHSAA State Championship.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association has announced their 2022 Class A Boys Basketball All-State Team.

All-State Basketball teams are voted on by members of the NDAPSSA.

NDAPSSA Class A Boys Basketball All-State First Team:

Treyson Eaglestaff, Sr., Bismarck High (unanimous, NDAPSSA Mr. Basketball)

Darik Dissette, Jr., Minot High

Michael Nhial, Sr., West Fargo Sheyenne (NDAPSSA Mr. Basketball Finalist)

Mason Klabo, Fr., Fargo Davies

Anthony Doppler, Jr., Bismarck Century

Alex Dvorak, Jr., Dickinson High

NDAPSSA Class A Boys Basketball All-State Second Team:

Ian Motschenbacher, Sr., Fargo Davies

Isaiah Schafer, Soph., Bismarck Century

Carson Hegerle, Sr., West Fargo High

Jeremiah Sem, Soph., Fargo North

James Hamilton, Soph., Fargo South

Eric Wentz, Sr., Minot High

Paine Parks, Sr., Grand Forks Red River

Evan Gross, Sr., Bismarck St. Mary’s

Aaron Grubb, Sr., Mandan



