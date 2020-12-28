The latest North Dakota Class A boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The Class A boys and girls basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll (Dec. 23)
1. Jamestown (15) 2-0 82
2. West Fargo (2) 3-0 69
3. WF Sheyenne 2-1 49
4. Minot 4-0 21
5. Bismarck High 3-1 15
Others Receiving Votes: Fargo Davies (2-2), Century (3-0), Mandan (2-1).
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.
North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll (Dec. 23)
1. Bismarck Century (15) 3-0 83
2. Fargo Davies (2) 4-0 70
3. Bismarck Legacy 3-0 48
4. Devils Lake 3-0 19
5. Watford City 3-1 18
Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck (3-1), West Fargo (2-1), GF Red River (2-0), Shanley (3-1).
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.