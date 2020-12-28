NDHSAA logo

The North Dakota High School Activities Association

The latest North Dakota Class A boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The Class A boys and girls basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll (Dec. 23)

1. Jamestown (15) 2-0 82

2. West Fargo (2) 3-0 69

3. WF Sheyenne 2-1 49

4. Minot 4-0 21

5. Bismarck High 3-1 15

Others Receiving Votes: Fargo Davies (2-2), Century (3-0), Mandan (2-1).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll (Dec. 23)

1. Bismarck Century (15) 3-0 83

2. Fargo Davies (2) 4-0 70

3. Bismarck Legacy 3-0 48

4. Devils Lake 3-0 19

5. Watford City 3-1 18

Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck (3-1), West Fargo (2-1), GF Red River (2-0), Shanley (3-1).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

Tags

Load comments