The latest North Dakota Class A boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Wednesday, Feb. 10.
The Class A boys and girls basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll
1. West Fargo Sheyenne (17) 16-1 97
2. Minot (3) 15-1 82
3. West Fargo High 13-2 53
4. Fargo Davies 11-4 31
5. Jamestown 12-3 15
Others Receiving Votes: Legacy (13-4), Bismarck (12-4).
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.
North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll
1. Bismarck Century (18) 14-0 97
2. Devils Lake (2) 12-0 82
3. Fargo Davies 14-1 60
4. Grand Forks Red River 13-3 37
5. Bismarck Legacy 14-3 21
Others Receiving Votes: Watford City (12-4).
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.