The latest North Dakota Class A boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The Class A boys and girls basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (17) 16-1 97

2. Minot (3) 15-1 82

3. West Fargo High 13-2 53

4. Fargo Davies 11-4 31

5. Jamestown 12-3 15

Others Receiving Votes: Legacy (13-4), Bismarck (12-4).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll

1. Bismarck Century (18) 14-0 97

2. Devils Lake (2) 12-0 82

3. Fargo Davies 14-1 60

4. Grand Forks Red River 13-3 37

5. Bismarck Legacy 14-3 21

Others Receiving Votes: Watford City (12-4).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

