The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association have announced their Class A and B First-Team All-State performers for the 2019-2020 season.
In the Class A ranks, a pair of NDSU recruits headline the list of all-state players; Grant Nelson, a 6-foot-9 senior from Devils Lake, and Boden Skunberg, a 6-foot-5 senior from Jamestown. While Nelson averaged 24.6 points per game, 18.3 rebounds and 5.7 blocks per contest during his final high school campaign, Skunberg posted per game averages of 28.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
The all-state first team also includes three more seniors; Cameron Van Dam, who averaged 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds at Fargo Davies, Elijah Klein, who averaged 19.3 points and 10.6 rebounds while playing for Mandan, and Minot's Jaxon Gunville, who posted averages of 25.3 points and 6 rebounds per contest for the Magicians.
Meanwhile, Class B also produced five seniors on their first team all-state squad. Carson Henningsgard of Hillsboro-Central Valley finished the season with 22.2 points per game and 6.5 assists per contest, Jaden Mitzel of Shiloh Christian collected 25 points and 11 rebounds per game, and Richland's Cole Myers accounted for 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per ballgame.
Rounding out the first-team players for Class B, Seth Nelson of Carrington averaged 23.9 points and 11.3 rebounds, and Rugby's Jaden Hamilton posted 20.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest this past season.