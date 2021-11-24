Purchase Access

Charlie Hardcastle recently signed his letter of intent to run at Minot State University and after looking at how he did this season, it’s only fitting that he be named the Athlete of the Week.

Hardcastle was a member of the Williston High School cross country team, the same team that earned this years NDHSAA state championship.

The Coyotes also won the WDA Championship and placed first at every single meet they attended during the season.

Needless to say, the Coyotes had an impressive and history-making cross country season and Hardcastle was one of the runners to thank for that.

In nearly every single race his time improved significantly and he was one of the top five runners in almost every meet.

To give you a better idea of how much he improved his time just take a look at how he started season.

At the first meet, he finished the race in 17 minutes and 42 seconds and placed sixth.

At the state meet he finished the race in 16 minutes and 57 seconds and placed fourth, but that wasn’t even his best time.

His best time was 16 minutes and 42 seconds, which he got during the fifth meet of the season (the Becki Wells Invite).

The Williston High School cross country team has a legacy and Hardcastle is a part of that legacy.

Congratulations, Charlie, and good luck at Minot State!

Season times were found on the WDA website.

