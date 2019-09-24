In a match originally scheduled for Sept. 12, the Williston Coyotes took on the Bismarck Century Patriots on Monday, Sept. 23. As things turned out, Williston was beaten by Century on the road, 7-2.
Williston's No. 2 singles player Parker Rude was the only Coyote singles competitor to win his match, beating Korey Rennich in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. In doubles play, Rude and Raleigh Martin combined at the No. 2 position to defeat Rennich and Caleb Wanner in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 12-10.
The Coyotes are scheduled to have their next match at home against Jamestown on Saturday, Sept. 28.