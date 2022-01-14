Century on top again in recent basketball poll By The Williston Herald Staff Jan 14, 2022 Jan 14, 2022 Updated 2 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bismarck Century is the top dog again this week in Class A boys and girls basketball.Both teams were voted No. 1 by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in the latest poll that was released Jan. 12.More importantly though, the poll is a positive thing for the Western Dakota Association.Three WDA teams were ranked in the poll for both the boys and girls, while only two teams from the East made the cut for the boys and girls.The boys and girls teams from Century, Bismarck High and Minot all made the poll.Here’s a look at the poll for this week:North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll1. Bismarck Century (7) 8-1 532. Minot (3) 8-1 463. Fargo Davies (2) 6-1 404. Bismarck High (1) 6-1 395. West Fargo Sheyenne 8-1 15Others Receiving Votes: West Fargo High (7-2).Note: First-place votes in parentheses.North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll1. Bismarck Century (13) 8-0 652. Bismarck High 5-1 463. Grand Forks Red River 6-0 324. West Fargo High 8-1 205. Minot 7-1 18Others Receiving Votes: Fargo Davies (5-1).Note: First-place votes in parentheses. 