Bismarck Century is the top dog again this week in Class A boys and girls basketball.

Both teams were voted No. 1 by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in the latest poll that was released Jan. 12.

More importantly though, the poll is a positive thing for the Western Dakota Association.

Three WDA teams were ranked in the poll for both the boys and girls, while only two teams from the East made the cut for the boys and girls.

The boys and girls teams from Century, Bismarck High and Minot all made the poll.

Here’s a look at the poll for this week:

North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll

1. Bismarck Century (7) 8-1 53

2. Minot (3) 8-1 46

3. Fargo Davies (2) 6-1 40

4. Bismarck High (1) 6-1 39

5. West Fargo Sheyenne 8-1 15

Others Receiving Votes: West Fargo High (7-2).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll

1. Bismarck Century (13) 8-0 65

2. Bismarck High 5-1 46

3. Grand Forks Red River 6-0 32

4. West Fargo High 8-1 20

5. Minot 7-1 18

Others Receiving Votes: Fargo Davies (5-1).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

