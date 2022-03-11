NDHSAA logo

The North Dakota High School Activities Association

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Two WDA girls basketball teams will be playing for the NDHSAA state crown on Saturday, March 12.

Bismarck Century and Minot High will meet on the court to see who is the best in the state.

Plus, Minot will get a second chance to see which team is the best in the west since Minot lost to Century in the West Region Tournament.

The Lady Patriots are also the defending state champions.

Century and Minot both cruised through the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Century defeated Wahpeton 101-51 in the quarterfinals and went on to defeat Grand Forks Red River 57-41 in the semifinals Friday afternoon.

Minot saw success in its quarterfinal and semifinal run.

The Lady Magi defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 71-63 on March 10.

Then on March 11, they defeated Fargo Davies, which was the EDC regular season and East Region Tournament champion, 64-57.

Game time for the Class A Girls Basketball championship game is 6 p.m. on Saturday.

In boys basketball, only one WDA school made it through the quarterfinals.

Minot High advanced to the semifinals, which were on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The Magi will play West Fargo Sheyenne after defeating Fargo North by one point—73-72 on March 10.

In fact, Minot rallied from a seven-point overtime deficit with under 90 seconds to play to escape with a one-point quarterfinal win.

In other quarterfinal action, Century took EDC regular season champion and East Region Tournament champion Fargo Davies to overtime, but couldn’t pull the upset.

Mandan ran into a talented WF Sheyenne team. In the nightcap, West Fargo started fast and held off Bismarck High. Consolation and semifinal play is Friday, March 11.

Tags

Load comments