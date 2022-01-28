Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Bismarck Century boys basketball team was knocked out of first place in the most recent Class A poll.

The Patriots dominated the poll for most of the season, and this is only the second time Century wasn’t No. 1.

Minot leads in the boys basketball poll.

Meanwhile, the Century girls team has maintained its position as top dog the entire season.

The Class A boys and girls basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

The latest poll was released Jan. 26.

North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll

1. Minot (13) 11-1 73

2. Fargo Davies (1) 10-1 53

3. Bismarck Century (1) 10-2 40

4. West Fargo Sheyenne 11-1 36

5. Bismarck High 9-3 17

Others Receiving Votes: West Fargo High (10-2).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll

1. Bismarck Century (15) 11-0 75

2. Fargo Davies 10-1 55

3. Minot 10-1 50

4. Bismarck High 8-3 20

5. West Fargo High 10-2 12

Others Receiving Votes: Grand Forks Red River (8-2), West Fargo Sheyenne (9-3), Devils Lake (5-4).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

Tags

Load comments