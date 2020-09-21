Carrie Carmichael from the Williston High School girls golf team took first at the Williston Invite on Sept. 19, after shooting a 73. This is her first, first place finish for the season.
Overall, the team competed in two tournaments over the week and finished in fifth place at the Williston Invite on Sept. 19 and seventh at the Minot Invite on Sept. 18.
Williston Invite at the Links of North Dakota in Ray
On Sept. 19, Carmichael had a one shot victory over Century’s Hannah Herbal shooting a 73 overall.
Carmichael had been eyeing a first place spot since the start of the season, toggling between third and second place from Jamestown in August all the way to Minot on Friday.
Herbal has held the first place spot since the first invite in Jamestown, and as of Saturday has a 75.29 average.
Carmichael’s average is 79.29 and leads the Lady Coyotes in the season.
Also for the Lady Coyotes on Saturday, Tegan Graham shot a 98, Scout Graham shot a 108, Sam Grasser shot a 108, Lucy Esperum shot a 109 and Karrin Rustand shot a 112.
For junior varsity, Else Lux shot a 101, Maya Thompson shot a 120 and Berkeley Poekus shot a 121.
The team placed fifth out of 10 competing schools with an overall score of 387.
Minot Invite at the Vardon Golf Club
Tegan Graham shot a personal best of 90 on Sept. 18, which head coach Tony Carmichael said in an email was her peak performance.
Overall, the Lady Coyotes finished in seventh place out of 10 schools competing.
Carmichael placed third with a score of 81 and also qualified for state.
Sam Grasser shot 97, Lucy Esperum shot 101, Scout Graham shot 103 and Karrin Rustand shot 106.
For JV Elyse Lux shot 107, Berkley Poekus shot 115 and Maya Thompson shot 120.
Other things to note
The Watford City girls golf team is now being counted in season play.
They started the season with everyone else at the Jamestown Invite back in August and had two players, Rylee Lindley and Kaylee Mocko, competing.
The team added two more players, Faith Bones and Katie Bradley, and all four members participated at the Minot Invite and the Williston Invite.
Lindley has led the team all season and finished with 118 and 134 from Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Overall, the team finished with a team score of 550 and 597 on Friday and Saturday, respectively.