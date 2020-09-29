Carrie Carmichael from the Williston High School girls golf team was the medalist on Sept. 28 at the West Region Tournament in Minot.
She finished the tournament with a 73, which has been her personal best for two weeks now, and was five strokes ahead of second place finisher Riley Crothers from Century (Crothers shot a 78).
Carrie’s first-place finish also means she is a Western Dakota Association all-region champion. The top 10 finishers are all-region.
This is the second week in a row Carrie placed first, and her overall season average is 77.40, which also makes her All-Conference and All-State.
This puts her in second place for the season and just behind Century’s Hannah Herbel who finished with a season average of 73.60.
But, Herbel finished third at the tournament Monday after shooting 80.
The Lady Coyotes finished fourth overall at the Souris Valley Golf Course after the tournament and have qualified for state as a team.
And in addition to Carrie’s personal achievement, Scout Graham also shot her personal best of the season— 93.
Sam Grasser shot 97, Lucy Esperum shot 100, Tegan Graham shot 107 and Karrin Rustand shot 115.
Head coach Tony Carmichael said in an email Monday that he and Justin Graham, the assistant coach, encouraged their team to be thankful for the opportunity to play in the tournament, to enjoy the day and to play “one shot at a time.”
“Our Lady Coyotes achieved that this afternoon,” he wrote. “In spite of frigid weather and high gusting winds in excess of 30 miles an hour, the Lady Coyotes had their best finish of the season.”
As for the rest of the tournament, Century won its third consecutive West Region Tournament title finishing with a team total of 332.
Mandan was in second with 357, Legacy was in third with 362, Williston was in fourth with 363, Jamestown was in fifth with 368 and Bismarck High was in sixth with 368.
Jamestown, BHS and St. Mary’s all tied for fifth place, but it was Jamestown (in fifth) and BHS (in sixth) that won the tie-break, which was based on the No. 5 scorer.
Those six schools qualified for the Class A State Tournament which is on Oct. 5-6 also at the Souris Valley Golf Course in Minot.
In other news, the West Region Coach of the Year and Senior Athlete of the Year were also named on Sept. 28. The coach of the year title went to Tracy Gustafson from Jamestown and the senior athlete is Bella Dobrinski from Minot.