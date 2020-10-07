Carrie Carmichael took third overall at the North Dakota High School Activities Association Class A state golf tournament on Tuesday, October 6 to lead Williston High School’s girl’s golf team in the final event of the season.
As she has done all year, Carmichael had a great outing to secure a top spot amongst the field, this time proving her abilities at the state level.
Williston as a team finished last, but each golfer competed well on the big stage.
Carmichael finished the first day (Monday, October 5) tied for second place with a 76 alongside Shanley’s Greta McArthur, five strokes behind the leader Hannah Herbel from Century, who has been consistently the best golfer throughout the season.
On the second day, Carmichael finished a stroke better with a 75, completing her state competition with a combined 151. Herbel took first place overall, and McArthur snuck ahead of Carmichael the second day to take second individually.
Tegan Graham had the next-best individual score for Williston, finishing the two-day competition with a score of 194. Graham shot a 100 on her first day, taking a nice leap in the second round to finish with a 94.
Samantha Grasser finished one stroke behind Graham, with a 195 two-day total. Grasser shot a 96 on the first day and finished with a 99 the second day.
Rounding out the squad, Lucy Esperum, Scout Graham and Karrin Rustand all finished next to each other in the standings. Esperum shot 210, and Scout Graham and Rustand shot 211.
Esperum was consistent on both days of the competition, shooting a 105 both times. Scout Graham improved upon her first round (110), shooting a 101 in the second round, and Rustand also improved her second-day total, shooting a 103 after shooting 108 on the first day.
With the season at its end, the team can look back and examine how everything went.The team also has no seniors on the roster, so all of the golfers will be back together next year to make another run.