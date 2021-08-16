The Williston High School girls golf team kicked off its season with a solid performance on Friday, August 13, taking fifth place at the Turtle Mountain Invite.
Eleven teams were in attendance at the invite, meaning Williston finished among the upper half of the teams. Williston’s team score was 381 overall.
And while the team did well overall, Williston’s individual golfers had some great rounds of golf.
Senior Carrie Carmichael, a returning leader for the Lady Coyotes, led the team and took first place overall for the invite. She shot a 36 in both the front and back nine, shooting an even 72 overall. Carmichael finished five shots ahead of the second place golfer.
Williston assistant coach Justin Graham said Carmichael had a great start with consistent and solid ball striking.
Tegan Graham, a junior, had the second-best score for Williston, shooting a 93 overall (51 front nine, 42 back nine).
Scout Graham, a freshman shot a 105 (54, 51), Berkley Poeckes, also a freshman, shot a 111 (57,54) and Dani Tinklenberg, an eight grader, shot a 142.
Justin said Tegan found her stride on the back nine to get that 42, and he said that Scout fought hard and got her first tournament birdie.
Justin said that Poeckes also found her stride on the back nine, shooting a five in five straight holes at one point, and he said that Tinklenberg played very hard in her first tournament.
The tournament gave some good experience to the team, especially considering there were three underclassmen playing for the Lady Coyotes. On top of that, this was Poeckes’ first tournament too.
Three of the golfers, Tegan, Scout and Poeckes, improved their scores on the back nine too.
Williston had a quick turnaround after the Turtle Mountain Invite, as the Lady Coyotes headed to Jamestown over the weekend for the East-West Classic on Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17.