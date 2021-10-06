The Williston High School girls golf team finished 12th at the NDHSAA State Tournament earlier this week (Monday and Tuesday).
Carrie Carmichael, who has led the team in scoring all season, placed third individually. She is a fourth time member of the All State Golf Team.
Tony Carmichael, the head coach for the team, said overall he is incredibly proud of every member because they played to the best of their ability this week.
"Hold your heads up when walking the hallways," he wrote in an email sent Oct. 6.
Tony talked about each state team member in his email recap of the tournament, thanking them and applauding their efforts.
He said Malia Moss stepped up in the moment under the gun, accepted it and has become a better golfer for doing so.
He thanked Sam Grasser who attempted to play her best despite having a bad back.
"She was extremely courageous," he wrote.
He wrote about Tegan Graham and said she gained a few years worth of experience in just the last three weeks alone, and as a result has a better understanding of the game.
"(Tegan) has turned the corner and with lots of hard work will be in contention in tournaments next season," he wrote.
Tony talked about Scout Graham as well and said she has gained more knowledge about her particular game and once she gains the full understanding of what she can accomplish, then the possibilities for her are endless.
"(Scout) will even play better than how she finished this season," he said.
He wrote that Berkley Poeckes had such a great attitude and mind for the game this entire season, and she just keeps improving.
And to his daughter, Carrie, he said to "keep your chin up."
"After struggling this year she rededicated herself to focusing on the basics and I was fortunate enough to witness one of her best ball striking rounds (Tuesday)," he wrote. "Even though those putts just weren’t dropping, she maintained her focus and stuck to the task at hand. Keep your chin up, Carrie, great things are heading your way."
Here's a look at how the Lady Coyotes scored:
Carrie Carmichael shot 78 on day one and 75 on day two placing third.
Tegan Graham shot 97 on day one and 94 on day two.
Scout Graham shot 104 on day one and 98 on day two.
Berkley Poeckes shot 120 on day one and 110 on day two.
Malia Moss shot 117 on day one and 126 on day two.
Sam Grasser shot 105 on day one but withdrew from competition on day two because of her back.