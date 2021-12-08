Carrie Carmichael, a Williston High School senior, signed her letter of intent Tuesday to continue her golf career at the University of Mary.
Carmichael, who was a leader on the WHS girls golf team and who received the WDA Senior Athlete of the Year Award this year, will be joining her sister Kaleigh once more next fall.
“I’m really excited,” Carmichael said, smiling. “I’m pumped for the next year and I’m excited for the future, for how my golf season is going to be and for how successful I will be next season.”
Although Carmichael said she is a little nervous, she said all those nerves go away when she thinks about just how exciting it’s going to be playing on a college team.
And when she talked about how different it will be, and how she’s looking forward to the increased competition, she was glowing.
“I know it’s really different than high school golf,” she said. “We travel to far places and...we get to go to different states and meet different people all over the country...I’m just really excited.”
Her parents were just as excited as she was, and while their daughter spoke, they too were all smiles.
“I’m very excited for her and I’m very proud of her,” said Ramona Carmichael, Carrie’s mom. “I feel like all the work has paid off.”
Tony Carmichael, Carrie’s dad and head coach of the WHS girls golf team, said going to play at UMary is a great opportunity for Carrie.
“I know that, with Kaleigh’s experiences at the school, it’s a really good school and they care about their students. The nice thing for Carrie is...she’ll have her sister there and other people there to help her and mentor her in her (transition to college life).”
As far as being able to play in college, Carmichael said there’s a few things that can do for her.
She said playing a sport in college will help build connections in life while also building character, which she said in turn is something that’s going to help in her career because it’s going to keep her focused and help her persevere.
However, that’s not the main thing she’s excited about the most.
She said since she’s going into the radiology field and will be doing things like taking X-Rays and MRIs, that’s what she’s truly looking forward to the most.
“There’s a high demand right now (in the field), and I love science and I’m excited for all the science courses I’ll be taking,” Carmichael said. “My first two years will be on campus and my last two years are in the hospital (for an internship).”
Overall, Carrie said she’s ready for the experience and can’t wait to see what it brings her.