Two one-run losses defined a doubleheader for the Williston Oilers on Tuesday, July 6.
The Oilers were on the road against the Bismarck Capitals and nearly came home with two good road wins, but the Capitals held on in both games.
In the first game, Bismarck won 3-2, and in the second game, Bismarck won 5-4.
A walkoff sunk the Oilers in the first game, and in the second game, a three-run fourth inning by Bismarck was just enough to keep Willison at bay.
Williston had a great comeback in the 5-4 loss that put them in position to nearly take the lead late.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Bismarck struck first with two runs in the second inning, but Williston responded with two runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game.
The Capitals had that important bottom half of the fourth to take the 5-2 lead, but the Oilers threatened the lead with a rally in the fifth.
To lead off the fifth inning, Kyler Layne hit a ground ball to the shortstop and reached on an error.
Layne was able to reach second base on that error, and during Carter Borreson’s at-bat, Layne advanced to third base on a wild pitch.
Layne was stuck at third after two straight outs, but the Oilers started the two-out rally at that point.
Jayden Iba singled to center field, driving in Layne for the Oilers’ third run. Carter Mcivor stepped up to the plate next and got hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second for Max Heen.
Heen singled on a line drive to right field, driving in Iba for the second run of the inning.
The Oilers weren’t able to capitalize any further, but they did a great job of coming back with some clutch hitting.
Overall in the game, Iba led the team with three hits. Heen had two hits in the game, and Mathew Schmit had one hit. Iba and Heen finished the game with one RBI each.
In the 3-2 loss, Williston scored one run in each of the first and third innings, but Bismarck scored twice in the fifth to tie the game. In the seventh inning, a two-out single from Bismarck won the game.
For Williston, Iba, Matt Goodman and Garrett Solberg each had one hit, and Goodman had the team’s only RBI.