Last year was the first year of Class A competition for the Watford City girls basketball team. The step up in class proved to be difficult at times as the Wolves finished up with an overall mark of 7-17.
However, according to Watford City head coach Thomas Dwyer, he says the Wolves got markedly better as the season progressed, which is why he is optimistic about the 2019-2020 campaign. More specifically, a comeback win in overtime late last year against Dickinson gives Dwyer great confidence in his club moving forward.
"We went on a three-game winning streak at the end of the season, and this helped us move into ninth place in the WDA," Dwyer told the Williston Herald. "We also beat Dickinson in the play-in game after being down by 13 points with a minute and a half left, so we felt very proud of our comeback and that we got to go to the WDA tournament."
Although last year's leading scorer Lindsay Peterson, who averaged 15.5 points per game, has since graduated, a pair of rising juniors, Emma Mogen (11 ppg) and Ashley Holen (12.5 ppg), will be counted on to help lead this year's Wolves squad. Both Mogen and Holen were starters last year, and were among the Watford City's top three individual scorers.
In order to improve upon their first season in Class A competition, the Watford City basketball mentor says his club needs needs to get better defensively. More specifically, Dwyer says his club's team defense and rotations have room for improvement. Offensively, he would also like to see more effective ball movement, which will ultimately help the Wolves locate more quality shots.
"As far as winning goes, a successful season will be to win the games that we should win, and to win some games that we’re not expected to win as well," Dwyer adds. "A successful season will also involve all of us becoming better people. Hopefully we can learn to work hard, be good teammates, and develop our character."