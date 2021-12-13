Marissa Branham signs letter of intent

Marissa Branham signs her letter of intent to swim at South Dakota State University inside Williston High School on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Marissa Branham was named to the North Dakota High School Coaches Association’s All-State First Team for girls swimming and diving on Nov. 22.

The All-State team is voted on exclusively by members of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Branham, a senior at Williston High School, finished her final swim season as a Coyote on a high note.

She placed first in the 200 years IM at the NDHSAA state meet, and is a three-time state champion overall.

And on Nov. 16 she signed her letter of intent to swim at South Dakota State University.

Here’s a look at the other swimmers who were named to the All-State Team.

First Team

Erin Palmer, Sr., Bismarck Century

Greta Bellas, Sr., West Fargo Sheyenne

Madison Hischer, Sr., Fargo Davies

Bella Price, Sr., Minot

Haley Conklin, Fr., Minot

Ella Kesler, Soph., Minot

Halle Braaflat, Soph., Fargo Davies

McKayla Lindbo, Sr., Mandan

Sarah Dorrheim, Sr., Bismarck Century

Marissa Branham, Sr., Williston

Izzy Koebele, Sr., Bismarck Century

Olivia Hettinger, Sr., West Fargo High

Tierney Howell, Jr., West Fargo Sheyenne

Jordn Wolsky, Sr., Minot

Paige Harry, Sr., West Fargo Sheyenne

Second Team

Madeline Elseth, Jr., Grand Forks Central

Addison Cerney, Fr., Fargo North

McKayla Donat, Jr., Bismarck Legacy

Tara Hendrickson, Jr., Fargo Davies

Taylor Miller, Fr., Dickinson

Katie Iverson, Sr., Fargo South

Lauryn Caster, Soph., Bismarck Century

Olivia Schuchard, Sr., Bismarck Century

Brooklyn Keney, Soph., West Fargo Sheyenne

NDHSCA Senior Athlete of the Year (Girls Swimming & Diving)

Erin Palmer, Bismarck Century

NDHSCA Coach of the Year (Girls Swimming & Diving)

Emily Jensen, Minot

