The Williston Coyotes compiled a team score of 174 at the West Fargo Pentathlon on Oct. 4, good for a third place overall finish amongst a field of seven teams. Meanwhile, Fargo Davies won the overall competition with their score of 250. However, the meet was a day to remember for Marissa Branham.
To kick off the competition, Williston’s Demi Peterson placed first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.68. Branham was not far behind, taking second in that event as she clocked in at 1:03.68.
Branham got even better as the meet continued as she earned first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:08.70, and another first place effort in the 100-yard freestyle, completing that race in 55.91 seconds.
The versatile Williston swimmer was not done collecting first place honors as 1:02.99 in the 100-yard individual medley marked the third race of the evening in which Branham paced the rest of the field.
Afterwards, Williston head swimming coach expressed his excitement with the performance of Branham. “Marissa was absolutely dominant, placing second and fifth in the first two races of the day before rattling off three consecutive victories to close out the meet,” Kemp told the Williston Herald. “She was the top individual point scorer on the day and led the Lady Coyotes to a very competitive third place finish in tonight’s pentathlon.”