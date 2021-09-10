Gilberto Jimenez, No. 2 on the Williston High School boys soccer team, tries to get the ball from a Dickinson player during a Sept. 9 home game. Trevor Zeiler, No. 18, waits behind to make his move and goaltender James Brenner watches.
Students and fans of the Williston High School boys soccer team cheer on the team following a Sept. 9 home match against Dickinson.
Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald
Sebastian Morales, No. 7 on the Williston High School boys soccer team, dribbles the ball toward Dickinson's net during a Sept. 9 home game. It was also Senior Night for the team.
Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald
Rigo Alessandro Rodas Miranda tries to dribble the ball around a Dickinson defender during a Sept. 9 match at Legends Field.
Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald
Dante Leguizamon hugs teammate Giovanni Estrada after Estrada scored Williston's second goal of a Sept. 9 home game against Dickinson.
Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald
Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald
Pablo Palacious, No. 21 on the Williston High School boys soccer team, gains control of the ball during a Sept. 9 home game against Dickinson.