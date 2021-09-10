Williston was so close, but an unfortunate turn of events in the last four minutes of game play gave Dickinson the upper hand and eventually the win.

Williston hosted Dickinson on Sept. 9 for their Senior Night and after what had been a successful start to the match, the Coyotes lost 3-2. 

The Coyotes were the first to score when Dante Leguizamon found the back of the net and was assisted by Derek Lee. 

Then, not long after the first goal, Giovanni Estrada, assisted by Lee, scored the second goal for the Coyotes. 

Dickinson responded with 12 minutes left in the first half, ending the half with a 2-1 score in Williston's favor. 

Well into the second half of game play, Dickinson got its second goal and with four minutes left in the game, they broke the tie with a third goal. 

Regardless of the loss, Williston worked overtime trying to out-maneuver Dickinson and hold them back.

For instance, goaltender James Brenner had 20 saves.

As of right now Williston has a 0-6-2 WDA record. They will look for their win on Sept. 11 when they play at Bismarck High.

Earlier this season, Williston tied with Bismarck High. 

