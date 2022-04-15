Boys golf season-opener postponed By The Williston Herald Staff Apr 15, 2022 Apr 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email James Powers, a former member of the Williston High School boys golf team, tees off at the No. 8 hole during the Century-Legacy Invite on April 17, 2021. Williston finished third. File Photo × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys golf is going to have to wait just a little longer for competition to start.According to the WDA website, the first two invitationals slated for April 18 and April 22-23 have been postponed.The Monday, April 18 Century-Legacy Invite was supposed to be at the Tom O’Leary Golf Course in Bismarck.The Friday and Saturday invite was the annual East-West Classic that was supposed to be in Jamestown.It’s not clear as of April 15 when these invites will be made up, if they will be made up.However, according to the calendar, the next chance for the WHS boys golf team to play is supposed to be the April 29 and April 30 weekend.April 29 is the Dickinson Invite, which starts at 10 a.m. at the Heart River Golf Course.April 30 is the Watford City Invite and starts at 10 a.m. at the Fox Hills Golf and Country Club.As mentioned earlier this month, boys golf has a new head coach this season and is expected to undergo some change.Christopher Dick took over the program. 