Williston High School saw a double victory at the Class A cross country meet on Saturday.
The boys and girls cross country teams are state champions.
The Lady Coyotes placed four in the top 20, including individual champion Eleni Lovgren, en route to their second-straight title.
Lovgren was also the Senior Athlete of the Year.
In the boy’s race, the Coyotes edged rival Grand Forks Red River for their sixth title.
Three Coyotes placed in the top 20 to earn all-state honors.
Additionally, boys head coach Shane Wahlstrom and girls head coach Chase Gregory received this years Coach of the Year awards.
Boys Cross Country
The Coyotes winning the state title is even more impressive when you consider the season they had.
They ran in eighth meets this season an at every single meet they placed first.
Again, that’s every single meet this season.
On top of that, individual runners Fynn Krenz, Ivan Askim and Ethan Moe were always placing in the top 10 (with the exception of an 11th place finish for Moe at the Sept. 11 meet).
At the state meet, Askim finished second, running the race in 15 minutes and 45 seconds.
Also placing in the top 20 for Williston was Krenz, who finished fourth in a time of 15 minutes and 53 seconds, and Moe, who placed eighth finishing in 16 minutes and 7 seconds.
All three boys earned All-State honors.
Other Coyotes that ran were:
Charlie Hardcastle, who placed 25th overall finishing with a time of 16 minutes and 58 seconds.
Kolden Kringen who finished in 33rd place with a time of 17 minutes and 14 seconds.
Hunter Hart placed 42nd with a time of 17 minutes and 27 seconds.
Wyatt Adkins placed 44th in a time of 17 minutes and 28 seconds.
Thomas Haskins finished 58th overall with a time of 17 minutes and 47 seconds.
Logan Ackman who finished 66th with a time of 17 minutes and 54 seconds.
Aaron Sikes who finished 123rd in a time of 18 minutes and 49 seconds.
Girls Cross Country
The Lady Coyotes successfully defended their Class A title on Saturday in Jamestown.
On top of that, they placed four in the top 20, and were led by none other than senior Eleni Lovgren.
Lovgren finished first, and became the first from Williston to earn an individual title.
She was also named Senior Athlete of the Year and received All-State honors.
The other three girls to receive All-State honors were Sierra Watterud, who placed 12th overall finishing in 19 minutes and 48 seconds, Dru Zander, who placed 13th finishing in 19 minutes and 49 seconds, and Marenn Larsen who placed 18th and finished the race in 19 minutes and 53 seconds.
Also running for Williston were:
Cambree Moss, who placed 24th finishing in 20 minutes and 16 seconds.
Brynna Ames placed 28th finishing in 20 minutes and 25 seconds.
Keeley Call placed 31st finishing in 20 minutes and 26 seconds.
Angela Wold finished in 38th place with a time of 20 minutes and 32 seconds.
Huntlie Carrier finished 64th with a time of 21 minutes and 17 seconds.
Jacqueline Swanson finished 66th with a time of 21 minutes and 18 seconds.
The Lady Coyotes also had an impressive season of their own.
They placed first at six of their meets (state included) and placed fifth at a Sept. 13 invite in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and second at a Sept. 11 invite.