The Williston High School cross country program showed out at the most recent event it competed at, which was the Anderson-Stavn Invite in Bismarck on Saturday, Sept. 11.
In fact, the boys team picked up its fourth-straight win.
Boy’s Team
The Coyotes have won every meet to start this season.
Each runner who competed for Williston placed well and finished with good times, and the Coyotes had four runners finish in the top 20.
The top finisher for Williston was Ivan Askim, who placed second overall individually. He finished with a time of 15:48, which is his best time this season, according to the WDA website.
Fynn Krenz finished right behind him in fourth place with a time of 16:01. That time is also the best of the season for Krenz.
Ethan Moe registered the best time of the season for himself as well, placing 1th with a time of 16:27. Charles Hardcastle placed 18th with a time of 17:04, a season best for him, and Kolden Kringen placed 25th with a time of 17:21, just a couple seconds off his best for the season.
Girl’s Team
The Lady Coyotes bounced back from a non-conference fifth-place finish on Sept. 3 and took second place in Bismarck on Friday.
With the finish Friday, it marks the third time the team has finished a meet in the top three this season and the fourth time they finished in the top five.
Three of the Lady Coyote runners placed in the top 10, and each runner set a season-best or nearly set one.
Eleni Lovgren led the way for Williston, placing first overall with a time of 18:36, which is a season-best for her according to the WDA website.
Dru Zander was the next finisher for the Lady Coyotes, and she placed third with a time of 19:36, also a season-best.
Sierra Watterud came after Zander, taking ninth place with a time of 20:06, a season-best time for her.
Cambree Moss placed 22nd with a time of 20:52, a season-best, and Brynna Ames placed 30th with a time of 21:17, just a second off her season-best.
Overall
The invite was a great success for Williston, as eight runners set season-bests, and five runners in total placed in the top 10.
The next action for Williston is Friday, September 17, when the teams will compete at the Dickinson Beck Wells Invite.