The Coyote boys and girls varsity basketball clubs found themselves on the losing end against the St. Mary’s Central Saints on Saturday, Dec. 28. While the WHS boys club lost 81-62, the Coyote girls fell to the Saints 65-38.
In the boys contest, seniors Wil Olson and Garret Hill scored 17 points apiece, and Hill also contributed on the glass with 10 rebounds in the game for the Coyotes. Williston big man Jorn Everson added 13 points and five boards in defeat.
For St. Mary’s, Jaxon Wiseman punished the Coyotes with 42 points on 17-of-22 shooting from the field. He also added six boards, two assists and recorded a steal in the Saints win.
In the girls game, guard Bridget Carvey notched a double-double for the Coyotes with a team-high 13 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Douglas collected 12 and six rebounds in defeat for Williston. Collectively, WHS shot under 26 percent from the field while St. Mary’s shot a blistering 49 percent for the game.
Now with matching 1-5 records on the year, both Coyote clubs will host Turtle Mountain in a home doubleheader at Jon Cole Gymnasium, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 3. The girls will play the first game of the evening at 6 p.m., followed by the boys contest at 7:45.