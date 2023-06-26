Boom 18U 23

Williston swept the tournament bracket to become the 2023 Mt Rushmore Classic Champions.

 Mike Goodman

Williston Boom 18U traveled to Rapid City, SD to compete in the Mt. Rushmore Classic. The Boom competed against 20 other teams in five A-E groups each consisting of four teams. The Boom had the opportunity to play teams from three different states in the pool the team was given. The Boom played teams from Gillette, WY, Laurel, MT, and North Platte, NE. 

Before the season players on the Boom circled this tournament as the one they looked forward to the most. 



Tags

Load comments