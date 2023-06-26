Williston Boom 18U traveled to Rapid City, SD to compete in the Mt. Rushmore Classic. The Boom competed against 20 other teams in five A-E groups each consisting of four teams. The Boom had the opportunity to play teams from three different states in the pool the team was given. The Boom played teams from Gillette, WY, Laurel, MT, and North Platte, NE.
Before the season players on the Boom circled this tournament as the one they looked forward to the most.
On June 6, Taylor Washburn said she was most excited from the tournament because of the number of teams.
"Rapid City, because there are a lot of teams there." she said.
Williston defeated the Blue Jays 6-3, Dickinson 4-3, and defeated North Platte in the championship game 6-3.
Despite losing their first two matchups in pool play to North Platte Belles 9-7 and MT Xtreme 10-1, the Boom would bounce back when it was time for the final bracket.
Due to weather over the course of the weekend, the teams games were cut to just a 45 minutes time limit.
In the 6-3 win against the Blue Jay's Caeleigh Goodman pitched a complete game going 50 percent on strikes versus balls throwing 24 strikes from 48 pitches. Goodman allowed only two earned runs on four hits.
The Booms bats came alive in the final inning. Going into the bottom of the third with a 3-1 deficit the Boom scored five runs in the inning sealing the in with a high scoring inning.
Washburn and Samantha Fuchs both batted in two RBI's in the win, while Kyah Stundal and Tia Bertlesen tallied an RBI as well.
Williston faced a familiar foe in Dickinson for the rights to play in the championship game.
With the short game lingering, Williston got their offense going right away in the win. The Boom scored four first inning runs. Senderhauf would break the seal scoring from an error. Stundal hit a RBI single and a two run double from Akayla Slagle widened the lead for the Boom.
Goodman would pitch a complete game again, saving the game by getting out of a difficult three run Dickinson third inning. Goodman finished allowing only three hits.
The Boom made it to the championship game on Sunday playing North Platte a team who had only lost once in the tournament up until that point and defeating the Boom earlier in pool play.
Williston would get their revenge in the championship in the 6-3 win. Regardless of North Platte scoring a run in each of the three innings, the Boom blew open the lead in the fifth with five runs being scored.
Goodman who finished up an excellent championship run on the mound pitched another complete game for Williston allowing only four hits and striking out a batter in the win.
Two was the perfect number for Bertlesen who was perfect at the plate, ending with two hits in two at bats with two RBI's in the win. Goodman also opened up at the plate batting in a run.
The Boom's great season continues with the Boom currently 9-6 on the year, playing Beulah at home in a non tournament game on Wednesday.