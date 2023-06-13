Williston Boom 18U Softball traveled to Bismarck on Friday to compete in the Bismarck Blast Tournament. The team began practice on Monday, June 5 less than a week before the tournament started, but the team hoped that mostly playing together as a team in the spring season would bring momentum to start the summer season.
The Boom were in the A Pool side of the bracket playing two games starting on Friday before concluding with the placement games on Sunday.
High scoring innings was the key for the Boom in their first game matchup against the Bismarck Sparks.
In the second inning of the introductory game the Boom caught fire, scoring seven runs in the inning to gain the lead. In the following inning, in the top of the third, the Boom continued their dominance at the plate, scoring five more runs to put the team up 12-2.
The Sparks attempted a comeback when in the bottom of the third Bismarck scored six runs to inch back into the game, bringing them down four. But that would be the worst of the comeback for the Spark, the Boom would get out of the inning and hold off the comeback attempt winning the game 13-9.
Kierra Slagle, Kyah Stundal, and Kali Larsen all had two RBI's for the Boom in the game. Akayla Slagle and Autumn Bloms also batted in a run in the win.
Williston looked to sweep the A side of the pool in their final game on Saturday before seeding was confirmed before the placement games. The Minot Storm were next up for the Boom.
An early score from the storm in the first inning followed by a seven run inning, putting the Boom in a tough position early on. Williston would find some offense in the top of the fourth with a RBI single from Chloee Stundal. Unfortunately for the Boom that would be the only score that would come across the plate. The Boom would lose 8-1.
On Sunday Williston started to the championship bracket in a game against the South East Sun Devils.
The Sun Devils struck first with a three run top of the first inning, but the Boom would chip at the lead when the Boom scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
South East would build up a 6-2 lead in the third inning until the Boom blew the lead wide open in the bottom of the third with five runs crossing the plate setting up the 7-6 comeback victory, advancing to the next round of the tournament.
Tia Bertlesen and Lola Senderhauf batted in two runs for the Boom in the win. K.Slagle, K.Stundal, Taylor Washburn, Caeleigh Goodman, Samantha Fuchs, and Aynka Wiedrich all tallied an RBI.
The ND Heat were next up for the Boom in a defensive game. Each team felt the other out with the attempt to find some offense in the game. The Heat would break the seal in the fourth with a score from a sacrifice fly. The sacrifice fly would be the difference in the game with the Heat winning the game 1-0.
The Boom would fall in the second round of the tournament, but would leave the tournament 2-2. The Boom will travel to Beulah on Wednesday for a non-tournament two-game series.